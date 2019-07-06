WHITEHOUSE, Texas — River Tomlinson is used to jumping hurdles as the Whitehouse native ran the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles in high school.

On Thursday, he got a huge assist on overcoming another hurdle — college tutition — as Tomlinson was named the winner of the Fifth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Scholarship.

Although Campbell was ill and could not attend, his son, Christian Campbell, presented Tomlinson the $5,000 scholarship during a luncheon on Thursday in the Rose Room at Willow Brook Country Club.

