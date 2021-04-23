NOT HIS FIRST RODEO: Whitehouse Senior Hayden Ford inks National Letter of Intent to Texas Tech for rodeo

Hayden Ford is off to Lubbock next fall to attend Texas Tech University and compete on their rodeo team.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Every year there are dozens of high school student athletes who sign their National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegian level.

In Texas, football, basketball, baseball, and softball are the usual sports, once in a while a volleyball or soccer player will sign.

However, there aren't many kids these days signing to join a college rodeo team, but Whitehouse Senior Hayden Ford is doing just that.

He inked his NLI Thursday afternoon at the C.L. Nix Arena on the campus of Whitehouse High School.