Whitehouse holds signing ceremony for 3 Wildcats moving on to the next level

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — On Wednesday morning, Whitehouse High School had a signing day ceremony for three student athletes that signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at the collegiate level.

Trevor Theiring - Southwestern

Garrett Feiden - Benedictine College

Marshall Johnson - Benedictine College

Theiring will look to compete for playing time right away as a slot receiver.

For the two teammates headed to Benedictine College, both will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Marshall Johnson, will continue to play all over the defensive line, but Garrett Feiden will make the transition from offensive line, to defensive line.

He tells CBS19 Sports that he's also spoken to the Ravens' staff about allowing him to get some reps as an outside linebacker.