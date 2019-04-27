NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Lufkin alum and Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the NFL Draft.

McCoy started and was a team captain in all of A&M's games last season, helping the Aggies gain 5,590 total yards.

He was honored with the Offensive Unselfish Leader Award, the Junior Academic Award and the Strength and Conditioning Offensive Aggie Award at the team’s annual banquet.

McCoy was also named the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week following Texas A&M’s exhausting victory over LSU.

While playing under coach Todd Quick at Lufkin High School, as a senior, McCoy graded out at 95 percent with an impressive 27 pancakes and 34 knockdowns. He was named a First-Team All-District pick and earned Second-Team All-State honors.

McCoy earned all-state during his senior season at Lufkin before committing to the Aggies at the end of the 2014 season.

McCoy, who is listed at 6'4" and weighs 315 pounds, was red-shirted his freshman year. Afterward, he started his next 38 games for the Aggies.

He declared for the draft after his junior season at A&M.

McCoy will go to a Saints team who narrowly lost in the NFC Championship to the Los Angeles Rams last season.