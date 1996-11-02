Who is Toni Stone? Google Doodle honors first woman to play professional baseball

Marcenia "Toni" Stone was the first woman to play professional baseball regularly in a major men's professional baseball league.

Google is recognizing Marcenia "Toni" Stone in a doodle depiction in honor of Black History Month.

Stone was inducted into the Minnesota Hall of Fame on Feb. 9, 2021 and is the first woman in history to play professional baseball regularly in a men's major baseball league, according to Google.

The doodle creation was brought to life by San Francisco-based illustrator, animator, and director, Monique Wray.

Who is Toni Stone?

According to Major League Baseball, Toni was the first woman to play professional baseball regularly in a major men's professional baseball league. She replaced Hank Aaron when she joined the Negro American League.

Other facts about Toni Stone: