DALLAS — It looks like the Dallas Wings have found their next head coach.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the organization officially announced the hiring of Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach Latricia Trammell.

Trammel joins the Wings after spending her last four season with the Los Angeles Sparks and an assistant coach. She primarily was tasked with overseeing the defense – in which the Sparks was rated in the top three best defensive teams for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

Prior to her stint in LA, Trammell spent one season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars in 2017.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Dallas Wings and I am honored and excited to lead this talented roster,” Trammell said.

“I’d like to thank Greg Bibb and Bill Cameron for their belief in me. The investment by this ownership group in the success of the Wings, both on and off the court, is incredibly impressive. I believe my coaching experiences at every level have prepared me for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work on behalf of this team, these loyal fans and the entire North Texas community.”

Trammell was previously up for the Wings’ top job ahead of the 2021 season, when the organization named Vickie Johnson to the position.

Johnson, who led the Wings to a 32-36 record and two playoff appearances, was let go in September.

With Johnson at the helm, the Wings finished this past season with their best record since the team moved to Dallas in 2016. The franchise began as the Detroit Shock in 1998, then was the Tulsa Shock from 2010-15.

Trammell will be the Wings’ fifth head coach in five years.

Trammell has over 30 years of coaching experience not only in professional leagues but at both the high school and collegiate levels.

Trammell is also no stranger to championships. While at the helm at Oklahoma City University the team won back-to-back NAIA National Championships in 2014 and 2015. She was named NAIA Coach of the Year both seasons.

Trammell is also an Oklahoma native. She was a prep star at Seminole High School, where she set a state record for most points in a single game at 46 and recorded 15 games of 40 or more points.

“Coach Trammell has proven to be a winner at every level of basketball she has coached, including the WNBA. I have long admired the approach Latricia takes with coaching, which includes exhaustive preparation, an emphasis on communication and relationships, and a continual desire to learn and grow her craft,” Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said. “I’m excited to watch Latricia lead our talented roster as we continue our on-court growth in pursuit of a WNBA Championship.”

Trammell will now lead one of the youngest teams in the league with two-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, talented guards Allisha Gray, Marina Mabrey and Veronica Burton, and powerhouses Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan.