Dallas Wings' Ogunbowale, Sabally prepare to show off talents in WNBA All-Star skills competitions, game

Wings stars Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who have both captured record-breaking performances in the first half of the 2023 season, are ready for the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — It’s WNBA All-Star weekend! The Dallas Wings have two players taking part in the highly-anticipated All-Star Game and skills competitions.

Wings stars Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who have both captured record-breaking performances on the hardwood the first half of the 2023 season, are preparing to show off those talents both Friday and Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

After the team’s record-breaking win against the Minnesota Lynx, in which Ogunbowale netted her first career double-double, she shared her thoughts on being name an All-Star this year.

"This was a goal of mine coming into the season, obviously to be an All-Star. But not just an All-Star, a starter, so I was able to make that come true... It’s really dope," Ogunbowale said. "And obviously to be able to share it with my teammate [Sabally] is definitely special. I’m super proud of her. It’s been a good first half [of the season] so far.”

Ogunbowale will take part in the 3-point shooting contest on Friday airing on ESPN at 3 p.m. CT. She’ll join Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington, Seattle’s Sami Whitcomb, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and New York’s Sabrina Ionescu in a battle for the win.

The field is wide open this year with four-peat champ, Chicago’s Allie Quigley, out of the contest after stepping back from the WNBA this season.

Then, both Ogunbowale and Sabally will play in the skills challenge. The format is a little different this year – four sets of All-Star teammates will go through a “two-round timed, obstacle course, relay competition that tests agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills,” the WNBA said.

So, team Dallas (Ogunbowale and Sabally), will face off against team Las Vegas (Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum), team Atlanta (Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker) and team New York (Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot).

Ionescu won the skills competition last year while partnered with future N.C. State player Zoe Brooks.

For all the bragging rights and a fun showing of WNBA talent and skill, the All-Star Game slated for Saturday, July 15.

Team Wilson is captained by Las Vegas Aces star and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson. Team Stewart is led by 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

Ogunbowale is on Team Wilson and Sabally is on Team Stewart.

When asked about playing against Sabally in the All-Star game, Ogunbowale laughed, "It will be dope." The two haven’t played against each other since college.

“So, it’s been a minute and it will be cool,” Ogunbowale smiled.

You can watch the All-Star Game on WFAA Channel 8 (ABC) at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

Team Stewart gettin’ that work in ahead of the @ATT #WNBAAllStar game taking place tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/dcpdud9WPx — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023