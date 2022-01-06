World champion teaches disc golf to Spring Hill students

A classroom of about 43 fifth-graders took part in a lesson by 2018 Professional Disc Golf world champion Gregg Barsby.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Spring Hill Intermediate School students received a lesson Thursday from a champion in a sport that "everyone can do."

A classroom of about 43 fifth-graders took part in a lesson by 2018 Professional Disc Golf world champion Gregg Barsby.

The students then put their skills to the test at Panther Stadium, where the played in groups of five led by Barsby.

Chris Peurifoy, a coach at Spring Hill Intermediate, is an active disc golfer. He said he enjoys it so much that he wanted to bring it to his students.

“My family and I play a lot of disc golf, and last year I wrote a grant through the PTA at Spring Hill ... for all of the disc golf stuff. I wanted to bring something I really enjoyed playing outside of school to our students here in P.E.,” he said.