Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez reportedly agrees to 6-year, $115 million extension

The 24-year-old designated hitter debuted with the Astros in 2019 with 329 plate appearances and 205 total bases in his first season with the team.

HOUSTON — Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez has agreed to a 6-year, $115 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The contract reportedly starts next year. The Astros have yet to confirm the signing, per a CBS Sports report.

According to a report, the extension is the fourth-largest contract to be given to a player who was not yet eligible for arbitration.

This season, the 2021 ALCS MVP is hitting .272/.376/.574 with 14 home runs, according to the CBS Sports report.