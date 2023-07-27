Analysis: Hundreds of thousands of Austin jobs are at-risk of being disrupted by AI

The analysis states that Austin is among the Top 25 most threatened cities in the U.S. when it comes to potential job losses.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new analysis from ChamberOfCommerce.org says hundreds of thousands of Austin jobs are considered at risk of being disrupted by artificial intelligence (AI).

The report states that Austin is among the Top 25 most threatened cities in the U.S. when it comes to potential job losses due to AI. According to the analysis, 153,040 jobs are at-risk – about 13% of the total workforce in Austin.

ChamberOfCommerce.org said administrative roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI. Those jobs include record-keeping, accounting and bookkeeping roles, as well as cashiers, factory and traditional security roles. The report says that across the most populated 50 metropolitan areas in the U.S., more than 10 million jobs fall into the category of "at-risk" occupations.

Austin wasn't the only Texas city on the list of the Top 25 where AI threatens employment the most. San Antonio came in at No. 6, and Dallas came in at No. 20. Austin was ranked No. 23.

Read the full report to learn more.