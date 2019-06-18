DALLAS — Dallas-based AT&T plans to lay off hundreds of workers.



Communications Workers of America, the union that represents those workers, said 1,800 positions will be cut over the next few months. Those jobs include technicians who install service in more than 20 states, including Texas.

The company began notifying employees last week Thursday, according to a news release.



WFAA reached out to AT&T with no response.

