How to set up a Zoom for a virtual Thanksgiving

Some families are choosing to celebrate the holiday in a virtual way. Knowing how to operate Zoom helps ensure a smooth gathering.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As families prepare for Thanksgiving during a pandemic, there's now one more thing to get ready for the holiday: your laptop.

Zoom has become part of everyday life during the pandemic, but if you haven't used the video conference service before, it can be very confusing.

Here are the steps you need to know to get ready for your Zoom Thanksgiving:

You'll start off by downloading the application from their website with a simple click.

You'll need to sign up for an account with your email.

Then you'll get to a screen with four squares on it.

From there, you want to click the settings button which looks like a wheel.

You'll want to make sure your video and audio work by clicking the buttons and selecting the camera and audio source you want to use. Your built-in camera and microphone are the easiest.

After the setup steps are done, you'll go back to the four squares and you're ready to join a meeting. Just have your loved one send you a link via email, click on it and you'll be in your meeting.

When logging on, make sure you hit the blue buttons that say "allow audio" and "allow video" when joining the meeting.

If you host the Zoom on Thanksgiving Day, you won't be stuck to a 40-minute limit.