Overton CTE center to reopen in January following winter storm repairs

Students from several area school districts will return to in-person career and technology education classes when Overton’s Northeast Texas Career and Technology Center reopens in January following a period of repairs.

The center has hosted dual credit classes since 2019 and will host advanced courses in trades like HVAC and culinary arts for the Overton, Arp, Leverett’s Chapel, West Rusk and Carlisle school districts, but the building was taken out of commission in early 2021 due to damage from Winter Storm Uri.

Crews are repairing leaks, flooring and walls with water damage after parts of the center flooded following the storm.