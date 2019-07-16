HOUSTON — Fifty years ago, a group of American astronauts accomplished what no man had ever done: walked on the moon and returned home safely.

In honor of the voyage, the Astros will wear specialized Astros x Apollo 11 on-field caps during their game Monday, July 22 against the Oakland Athletics, according to Mike Acotsa, the authentication manager and historian for the Houston Astros.

On July 16, 1969 at 9:32 a.m., Apollo 11 launched from Florida, taking commander Neil Armstrong, lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin and command module pilot Michael Collins on an unforgettable mission.

They spent eight days in space and traveled more than 900,000 miles.

