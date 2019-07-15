Remembering Apollo 10: The dress rehearsal that paved the way for mankind's 'giant leap'

"I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth. No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space..."
-President John F. Kennedy, May 25, 1961
When President Kennedy spoke those words before a joint session of Congress, the challenge captured the imaginations of Americans. It was a patriotic motivation after the failure of the Bay of Pigs days earlier.
In truth, the U.S. Space Program was in no shape to challenge the Soviets.
The Space Race had begun badly for the U.S. The Soviets beat the Americans into space with the launch of Sputnik in 1957. It was the first foreign object to reach space. Americans reacted with a mixture of awe and fear, as some Americans believed Sputnik was the next step toward nuclear war.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously downplayed the triumph saying, “From what [the Soviets] say, they have put one small ball in the air."
The Soviets also put the first man in space when cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin orbited the Earth on April 12, 1961.
However, with Project Mercury, the U.S. launched Alan Sheppard into space. Later, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth.
Following that, the U.S. launched Project Gemini, which helped the U.S. take the lead in the Space Race. During Gemini, the U.S. perfected several in space maneuvers that would be vital to landing on the moon.
With the success of Mercury and Gemini, NASA launched the Apollo Program, specifically designed to put a man on the moon.
The program began with an ominous start on January 27, 1967 when a fire sparked in the command module during a training exercise.
All three crew members, Virgin “Gus” Grissom, Ed White and Roger B. Chaffee, were killed in the deadliest tragedy in NASA's history until the Challenger disaster nearly two decades later.
In late 1968, Apollo 8 astronauts, Frank Borman, James “Jim” Lovell and William Anders, became the first humans to leave Earth’s orbit and fly to the moon. The historic mission came as the country celebrated Christmas.
During a Christmas Eve television broadcast from their spacecraft, the crew read from the Book of Genesis. Commander Frank Borman closed the broadcast saying, "And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas and God bless all of you—all of you on the good Earth."
On December 27, 1968, the command module splashed down in Pacific Ocean, having pushed further into the final frontier than mankind had ever gone before.
Now that three Americans had made it to the moon's orbit, Apollo 9 would be the first rehearsal for the moon landing. But the mission only included Lunar Module testing while in Earth’s orbit. It never traveled to the moon.
The next mission, Apollo 10, would be NASA's only full-dress rehearsal for the moon landing in the lunar orbit.