Crews successfully contain 20-acre wildfire in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The 20-acre wildfire in Wood County has been contained, according to Wood County Dispatch.

The Wood County Fire Department is currently on the scene and successfully contained the 20-acre wildfire. The people who were in the surrounding area were evacuated and there are currently no reports of damage to homes.

WCFD firefighters are putting out hotspots in the surrounding area. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet.

Once the hotspots have been extinguished, those who were evacuated will be able to return to their homes.