'Blast Over Bullard', Troup fireworks show cancelled due to fire threat

The events were originally going to be held on July 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 21, 2022.

Two cities in Cherokee County have decided to cancel their fireworks shows due to a burn ban and drought-like conditions.

The "Blast Over Bullard" event, held by Bullard High School, has cancelled their event that was set to occur on July 2. They released a statement in their Facebook group event stating that the decision comes after the recent burn ban enacted by Cherokee County yesterday, in addition to the drought-like conditions leading to uncertainty in the environment.

They believe that they wouldn't be able to maintain the same "safe and welcoming environment" during the event for all the vendors, sponsors and community members involved in the event, according to the statement.

Additionally, the City of Troup has cancelled their fireworks show that was also set for July 2. They cite the cancellation on the "extreme fire danger" that could result from the event.