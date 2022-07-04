Cherokee County issues burn ban, will authorize every seven days

This burn ban will stay in effect until it is rescinded at the next commissioners court session, and each session will occur every seven days.

Cherokee County has enacted a burn ban against outdoor burning of any kind effective today.

County Judge Chris Davis has declared a "state of disaster" based on the threat of wildfires within Cherokee County. This burn ban will stay in effect until it is rescinded at the next commissioners court session, and each session will occur every seven days.

The next commissioners court session will take place on June 28, where the court will determine if the burn ban will stay in place for another seven days. Until the court determines the weather to not be a threat of danger, the burn ban will continue with no set end-date.