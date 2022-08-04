300-acre wildfire in Polk County 60% contained

Located near Camp Seal off of FM-1276 and FM-943, the Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that there is a 300-acre wildfire that has not been contained yet.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022.

Update: The wildfire in Polk County is 60% contained. Crews and aviation resources continue to increase containment on the fire.

Crews are working to contain a 300-acre wildfire in Polk County right now.

In an update from the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page, there were five structures that were threatened but saved. There are currently no other threats to the structures.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and firefighters from the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene to help efforts in containment.

Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will be slowing and directing traffic as the scene becomes contained.