Crews on scene of wildfire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Crews from the Lufkin Fire Department are on the scene of a wildfire off of Southwood Drive.

There is currently a fire along a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood Drive in Lufkin. The fire is estimated to be 9 acres, and is near Hoshall Drive.

“This fire is contained to a large tract of private property with no neighboring structures so thankfully there is no threat to anyone’s home,” City of Lufkin spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.

The fire was reported at 8 a.m. due to sights of smoke in the area. Members from the Texas Forest Service are also on the scene.

“Though we don’t know exactly how this fire started, we have had reports of heavy lightening in the area from yesterday evening’s storms,” Pebsworth said. “Again, we ask that this incident be a reminder of the current fire danger. Angelina County and the City of Lufkin remain under a burn ban.”