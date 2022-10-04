What dry trees in Texas could mean for fall season

A lack of summer rain might result in leaves not turning into typical fall colors.

TYLER, Texas — With the autumn season all of us expect cooler temperatures, pumpkin-flavored treats and getting comfy in sweaters and blankets.

But being in Texas, the lack of rain over the summer may result in the environment not looking like a normal fall this time of year.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the upcoming fall weather in the state is expected to be warmer and drier than normal. With the effects of the drought the leaves on trees not turning into its bright colors.

“Many trees put on fewer, smaller leaves this spring or started to change color or prematurely drop their leaves in the summer,” said Karl Flocke, Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist. “All of this will most likely lead to fall colors that are less impressive than in years past.”

According to the fall foliage predication map by smokymountains.com, the changing colors in leaves won't be noticeable until late October and early November.

Along with the dry conditions, other factors can cause the trees to go through more stress than lacking water like wood-destructing insects and diseases.

“There are many long-term effects that trees will have to deal with years after the drought has ended,” said Courtney Blevins, Texas A&M Forest Service Urban Forester. “They don’t just suffer during the drought. Add to this the stress from the 2021 freeze, and it complicates the situation even further.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends landowners to keep an eye on their trees and take care of them by watering them a few times a week.