No structures harmed in grass fire off of FM 1804 in Lindale

Hill stated that they cannot release the identities of the homeowners and why they were not home when the fire started until the investigation is complete.

LINDALE, Texas — The grass fire along FM 1804 in Lindale has been fully contained with no damage to any structures.

On Aug. 8, there were reports of a grass fire in the 19800 block along FM 1804 in Lindale that were threatening the structures around it.

According to Josh Hill, a detective with the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started at woodshed at a resident's home and spread to some of the wild land around the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it has since been put out and there is no threat to any of the structures in the surrounding area. No structures were harmed during the grass fire, only 0.25 acres of wild land.