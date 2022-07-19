FIRE MARSHAL: Grass fire in Smith County has burnt five acres so far

The fire is headed north, but all the homes in the surrounding area are secure and no evacuations have occurred.

There is a grass fire happening in Smith County off of CR 3131, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire broke out at 2:45 p.m. today at in the 18300 block of CR 3131. The Winona, Red Springs, Gladewater, Jackson, Arp, and ESD Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene helping to control the fire. The Texas Forest Service is on route to the scene to provide assistance.

According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, there is a command post set up at the end of 3131 and there are bulldozers on the scene to help cut lines in an effort to stop the fire. The fire is headed north, but all the homes in the surrounding area are secure and no evacuations have occurred.