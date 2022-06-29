City of Lufkin enacts burn ban, fireworks display still on

Although private fireworks are prohibited during the burn ban, the city is hosting a fireworks display at the Ellen Trout Zoo.

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2020.

The City of Lufkin has enacted a 60 day burn ban but will proceed with their fireworks show for the Fourth of July, according to city officials.

Lufkin is within Angelina County, which already has a burn ban in effect. The city is reminding residents that the burn ban is to stop any outdoor burning of brush, trees, storm debris and campfires.

Additionally, any private fireworks used on the Fourth of July is illegal within Lufkin city limits, where residents can receive a fine of up to $500.

“Remember that you are responsible for your own actions,” Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody said. “If you set a fire that causes damage to your neighbor’s property you may be held responsible for the damages.”

Although private fireworks are prohibited during the burn ban, the city is hosting a fireworks display at the Ellen Trout Zoo. The public will be allowed into the event starting at 3 p.m., with vendors set-up by 5 p.m., and the show starting at 9 p.m.

The city has permission to proceed with their fireworks display due to their increased and extensive safety precautions, which include personnel; fire engines; and bulldozers, according to Moody.

“There will be extra firefighters on duty at the zoo with all the necessary apparatus to extinguish the fires that invariably arise,” Moody said. “Please go out and enjoy this display and do not try to do your own. The danger of causing a large wildfire is too high.”