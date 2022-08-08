6 separate, deliberate small fires have been extinguished in Trinity County

People who provide tips that lead to an arrest could receive up to $1,000.

The Groveton Volunteer Fire Department has extinguished six separate small fires that were lit deliberately in the early morning hours of Thursday.

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the GVFD was called out to extinguish six separate small fires set at multiple locations. These locations include along Due Road, Rainey Road, and Ed West Road within Trinity County.

In a Facebook Live, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace can be seen asking the public to help identify who set these fires. They have collected evidence but are searching for any further video footage along the roads that residents nearby might have taken of the individual.

"[The fires] didn't get much traction before they were called in, and at about 3:30 a.m. they were put out," stated Wallace in the Facebook Live. "But the idiot that did this left some evidence behind this time, and that's a good thing, because we're going to put him in jail real quick."

Wallace asked those who have cameras pointed at the road in that area to contact the sheriff's office and also report any suspicious activity. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest could receive up to $1,000.

Texas Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service, the Texas Rangers and the sheriff's office are investigating the fires.

Almost no damage is reported in the areas that the fires took place.