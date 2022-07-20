City of White Oak implements Water Conservation Action Plan amid drought-like conditions

The Action Plan has five stages, with only the first stage being voluntary; the other stages are mandatory and have penalties if not followed.

The City of White Oak has begun implementing their Water Conservation Action Plan in an effort to reduce water consumption during drought-like conditions.

As of today, the city has entered Stage 1 of their Water Conservation Action Plan, which aims to ensure the water level is back to normal amid the drought-like conditions that are occurring in East Texas.

Stage 1, or "Mild Water Shortage Conditions", is voluntary for residents. This will allow the city a break from heavy water usage to achieve a 5% reduction in total daily water use.

The Action Plan has five stages, with only the first stage being voluntary; the other stages are mandatory and have penalties if not followed. The stages progress from Mild to Emergency, which only increase in intensity if the water conservation goal is not met within a reasonable time.

Although the current stage is voluntary, the city is still asking residents to participate as much as they can. The restrictions for the current stage are:

Residents with an address ending in an even number should limit watering their yards to Sundays and Thursdays between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days

Residents with an address ending in an odd number should limit watering their yards to Saturdays and Wednesdays between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days

Minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes