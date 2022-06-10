Your glass is getting thrown out in East Texas

This means any glass a household puts into their recycling bin is likely being thrown out if their city or service provider doesn't have a program to collect glass.

As more people move to East Texas from larger metropolitan areas, the want and desire for recycling has increased.

But for those who are used to recycling systems in cities like Austin or Dallas -- where every address has curbside compost, recycle and trash -- newcomers to the region are in for a different world in the recycling process.

For those in Tyler, there are two options to recycle: curbside pick-up or hand-sorting at the Downtown Recycling Center.

Curbside recycling requires a multi-step process to participate. A Tyler resident must have a house address within city limits, excluding those living in apartment complexes, and can opt-in when registering for waste pickup. Those who have a postage address that states "Tyler" might not actually be within the city limits of Tyler, meaning they must contract their own recycling services and cannot be included in the curbside program.

The image below shows the Tyler city limits. The blue lines indicate the city limit, meaning anything outside of the blue lines is not part of the city of Tyler. But the municipality of Tyler extends outside of the strict city limits, where the issue arises for those with postage addresses stating "Tyler," but being residents of Smith County.

The cost for the curbside pick-up program in Tyler is $5.95 a month, making Tyler one of the only cities in East Texas to charge residents for their recycling. This cost is because of the collected recycled materials being sent to Rivers Recycling in Kilgore. These recycled materials cost the Tyler Solid Waste Department $65 per ton, totaling roughly $104,000, for the city to send to Rivers. This cost excludes the wage for the drivers and amount of gas needed to deliver the recycling.

According to Adriana Rodriguez, public information officer for the city of Tyler, there are many small differences in the process of recycling between the curbside program and hand-sorting at centers, specifically in what can be recycled.

"At the center, they can accept more materials than curbside,” Rodriguez said.

Curbside allows plastics #1-7 but will not accept glass because of safety concerns. Residents have to take glass to the center. Glass is one of the largest recycled items in households, making 31.3% of recycled materials in the United States in 2018. For those that wish to continue to recycle glass along with their other recyclable goods, residents must take a trip to the Downtown Recycling Center in Tyler.

The center is the only place in the majority of East Texas with the capacity and facilities to recycle glass. In fact, the Center collected 238.71 tons of glass in 2021, which was sold to Strategic Materials, a glass recycling center in Midlothian outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

When asked why the center is the only location in the region to recycle glass, those who have worked there for years did not have an answer.

The Downtown Recycling Center is the other option Tylerites, and the only option for those who do not live in a house or within the proper city limits of Tyler. Residents in apartment complexes have their waste products serviced by private contractors not associated with the city, meaning any recycling process is up to the contractor. Multiple apartment complexes echoed this thought, as the majority are serviced by Republic Services in East Texas.

"There's no recycling on the property...it's not mandatory so there is no reason to," said the Marquis at the Cascades management team.

When the city of Tyler is compared to cities in the surrounding areas like Troup and Whitehouse, the differences and discrepancies in recycling within the region become more apparent.

In Whitehouse, residents do not need to opt-in for the recycling program, instead they are automatically enrolled when they register their home for trash pickup. Their curbside recycling program is free to opt-in, but it is serviced by Republic Services instead of the city - meaning glass cannot be recycled.

"No, we do not allow [the recycling of glass]," said City Manager of Whitehouse Leslie Black. "Republic Services do [sic] not do glass recycling and can't take the glass anywhere."

For cities that do not have their own recycling program through their respective municipalities, Republic Services takes over for them.

The catch with Republic Services is they do not collect or recycle any glass in East Texas, according to their website when you type in your local address in the region.

This means any glass a household puts into their recycling bin is likely thrown out if their city or service provider doesn't have a program to collect glass.

To put that into perspective, in 2019, Americans consumed roughly 10 million metric tons of glass waste. Of that 10 million metric tons, only one-third (roughly 3.3 million metric tons) was recycled. Glass is one of the few resources that is infinitely reusable if it is disposed of properly or recycled. That translates into the general population of Americans disposing of upwards of 6.7 million metric tons of glass waste into a landfill, where it will only add to the epidemic of waste creating greenhouse gases in our environment.

But when glass is recycled instead of being disposed of into a landfill, it cuts the harmful carbon dioxide emissions posing as a threat to our overall environment.

"For every six tons of recycled container glass used, a ton of carbon dioxide is reduced,” the Glass Packaging Institute website says. “A relative 10% increase in cullet reduces particulates by 8%, nitrogen oxide by 4%, and sulfur oxide by 10%."

Furthermore, glass recycling is a closed-loop system, meaning there are no by-products or additional waste created when breaking the materials down. This is the only recycled good that cannot only be infinitely recycled, but also leaves less on the planet when reduced.

The Rivers Recycling Center, where the city of Tyler sends their upwards of 2,200 metric tons of curbside recycling, is the only Materials Recovery Facility in East Texas. An MRF is a large recycling facility that collects and sorts recycling from a myriad of sources, and later sells off the collected goods to be reused in different ways.

According to the President and CEO of Rivers Recycling Jeff Craine, their facility caters to the waste haulers and municipalities of East Texas. They process about 17,000 metric tons of recycled material annually, but not any glass.

"Glass recycling is extremely expensive and is very difficult for us to do correctly," explained Craine. "Glass destroys other equipment as well and isn't financially feasible for us."

In addition to glass recycling being expensive for facilities to partake in, the main reason most cities and contractors cite as the motivation behind not collecting, processing or recycling glass is it poses a threat for the workers to sort, as it could lead to them cutting their hands. Thus, most of the region puts their glass into landfills instead of allowing residents to have the option to recycle their glass.

As mentioned previously, the only place MRFs and cities in the region can sell their glass to is a center in Midlothian. If the city of Tyler were to upgrade their Downtown Recycling Center, it would allow for a cheaper overall cost in years to come to recycle not only glass, but recyclable goods in general. Additionally, it would allow for the region to have a more localized recycling center to sort glass and other goods that Republic Services do not allow.

According to Leroy Sparrow, the city of Tyler's solid waste manager, the city never considered converting the center to allow for sorting and installing a conveyer belt due to how large the upfront cost would be.

"We would need another location to dump all the materials and you need a large area for a conveyer line," explained Sparrow. "I do not see glass being picked up [from curbside] to be dropped off at the Downtown Center to be feasible."

Sparrow went on to explain it would cost more than $100,000 per year to run a facility like the Rivers Center, excluding the cost of people and repairs to the machinery. He estimated the renovation cost to transition the center would be upwards of $1 million as a one-time cost. This would cover getting a large, warehouse-style building; installing a conveyer belt and bailer; hiring the staff to sort the recycled goods; and potential repairs.

Although the cost of $1 million sounds steep on first blush, the taxpayers would overall benefit from this change. The Solid Waste Department is paid for not only by the taxpayer, but mainly the property taxes within the city limits. This translates to having a larger cost upfront, but within a few years it would lower the budget for the operating costs.

This would circumvent sending the city's recycled goods to Rivers, which includes paying for gas and the workers to drive the trucks back and forth to Kilgore, and having Rivers pocket the revenue made once the goods were sorted and later sold to separate vendors. By having the facility within city limits, the city gains all the revenue that comes from selling all recycled goods - only creating an overall benefit.

Furthermore, this would allow for the downtown center to be expanded for more glass recycling - which would fill a void that has been created by a lack of resources and access in the region.