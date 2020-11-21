NASA, SpaceX launching satellite to measure global sea-level rise

NASA is targeting 12:17 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 for the California launch.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first of two identical satellites that will spend at least the next decade make sea-level observations will head into Earth orbit Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

NASA is targeting 12:17 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 for the California launch of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX reports the launches static fire test is complete and Falcon 9 and the satellite have been rolled out for launch.

Static fire test complete – targeting Saturday, November 21 for Falcon 9 launch of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission and landing at SLC-4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 17, 2020

The satellite, named in honor of NASA's Earth Science Divisions' former director, follows the 2016 launch of Jason-3, the most recent U.S.-European sea level observation satellite.

Both satellites will push the recording of sea levels from space into its fourth decade and will be tasked with "accurate measurements of sea surface height for more than 90% of the world’s oceans, and providing crucial information for operational oceanography, marine meteorology, and climate studies."

Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich's twin, Sentinel-6B, is set to launch in 2025.

