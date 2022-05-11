YOU SHOULD KNOW: Instagram disabled filters for Texan users

As of May 11, Instagram's parent company, Meta, has removed the ability to use some of these filters. The reason for this cites Texas' facial recognition laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in February 2021.

Instagram users in Texas might notice they are unable to access their filters on their Stories or posts starting today.

Filters are used on Instagram as an overlay on images to either enhance or change the original look of an image. As of May 11, Instagram's parent company, Meta, has removed the ability to use some of these filters. The reason for this cites Texas' facial recognition laws.

The Attorney General in Texas, Ken Paxton, filed a lawsuit against Meta due to the company's misuse of their facial recognition technology. This lawsuit states that companies like Meta cannot use Texans' biometric information and keep it stored within their systems without their consent or knowledge beforehand.

The reason the filters break the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act is they learn a user's face and can automatically tag or associate a person with an image, typically without the consent of the user being tagged.

As a result, this means that any filters that use facial geometry, like augmented reality filters, cannot be used within the state lines of Texas. Filters that just change the image color or background are still usable and do not take users' facial geometry are still allowed.

This ban on augmented reality filters is also taking place in Illinois. Illinois has a similar law to the CUBI Act in Texas, called the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, meaning that the filters cannot be used in the state lines of Illinois either. Toward the end of April 2022, Facebook settled a class action lawsuit for upwards of 1.4 million users in Illinois.

This lawsuit claimed that Facebook "collected and stored biometric data of Facebook users in Illinois without proper notice or consent", which is in violation of Illinois law with tag suggestions and other facial recognition technology. The settlement payments were starting to be mailed to residents who fit the definition of "Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011."