Artificial intelligence technology helps Whitehouse ISD break language barriers

WISD recently purchased language translating earbuds through a local grant of $19,000. They hope to utilize it to help student who don't known English learn.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Artificial intelligence is on the rise across the world as it becomes easily accessible through applications on our phones. But, what if we can utilize it to break down language barriers?

A local East Texas school district is using this method to help communicate and educate students who don't speak English as their first language.

Whitehouse ISD recently obtained funding to purchase a device that would allow teachers to be able to communicate with non-English speaking students. It's called the Timekettle Language Translator, and the school’s ESL services coordinator Pedro Tamez said this could change the way schools teaches.

"Eliminating that language barrier just really becomes something that we are passionate about making sure that we can give our students all of the opportunities and remove as many of the obstacles as possible," Tamez said.

The Timekettle Language Translator are earbuds with an integrated microphone as well as a speaker. It ensures that one individual can have communication in their language, while the second individual in the conversation has communication in their native language using a app on an IOS device.

It uses artificial intelligence to translate the languages and at the school it will aid students with their education.

"Suddenly it was like a lightning bolt," Tamez said. "It's like, oh, my goodness, where has this been all of this time?"

The school district said they now have students who speak up to 22 different languages. They wanted to find a way to help those who've immigrated to America understand their teacher's curriculum.

This idea is already being executed with junior high students like Tran Ngyuen. She said through the translation device, she's been able to keep up with her math class.

Tamez said within the last eight months the school district has enrolled eight different students who all speak different languages. He said finding a specific teacher who speaks each language would be difficult for their small school district to do.

"I have to look for tools, I have to look for resources for the sake of the student but also for the sake of the teacher," Tamez said.

CBS19 had the chance to ask Ngyuen a question.

We asked her what her favorite color was. Within 10 seconds of translating English to Vietnamese and vice versa Ngyuen answered her favorite color was green.

The Whitehouse Education Foundation funded WISD with $19,000 to purchase these devices. Tamez said this shows how the community really has a vested interest in making sure each student has everything they need to be successful.

On Tuesday May 16th, the school will be hosting a public event called ESL Family Night where they will be revealing the technology to everyone in attendance. The event is open to students and their parents so they can learn more about the device.