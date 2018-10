Stay calm.

Popular streaming platform YouTube is experiencing a widespread outage, Tuesday evening.

YouTube took to Twitter to alert users that they were working to resolve the issue.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

There is no time estimate on when the service will be restored.

Fans of YouTube took to social media to react to the outage. Check out some of their responses below.

What we resort to when YouTube is down. Please enjoy this homemade video.... pic.twitter.com/aVzlPxw8RK — newmangirl1 (@newmangirl12) October 17, 2018

me remembering the times i was ungrateful when youtube was working

pic.twitter.com/IPWxwyvget — xiola ♥︎ (@tragicoffin) October 17, 2018

youtube really broke as i was watching vines pic.twitter.com/Uq7zrhJpZA — ` (@taereguii) October 17, 2018

everyone rn bc youtube’s down 🤠 pic.twitter.com/IP2PZhJZWT — hanna (@mxhmdhanna) October 17, 2018

