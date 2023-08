According officials, one person has died and another person was taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

TYLER, Texas — One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Tyler Friday night.

According to Tyler Police spokesperon Andy Erbaugh, two vehicles were involved in a crash on South Broadway Ave. and Toll 49.

Erbaugh confirmed one person died and another person was taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

All southbound lanes are closed and officers are directing traffic on the shoulder lane, Erbaugh said.