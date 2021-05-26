1 person killed in fatal crash in Harrison County

The accident occurred at the intersection of US 80 and FM 2199.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed and another person has been injured after an accident just east of the city of Scottsville.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of US 80 and FM 2199 at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An investigators preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 3009 Ford Focus was attempting to cross US 80 from FM 2199 heading south.

The driver pulled out in front of a 2009 Nissan Frontier that was traveling west on US 80.

The Nissan then struck the driver side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Haylee Rebekah Hefly, 30, of Marshall and was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Stephanie Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom and she was transported to a local hospital.