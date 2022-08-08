2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
DPS said the driver went off the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead.
The 18-wheeler was carrying a load of grass pallets, which were thrown from the vehicle at the point of impact. No injuries resulted from the pallets being released.
The trooper said he expects the Toll 49 exit at Highway 110 will reopen within the hour. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released yet.