2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon.



A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.



DPS said the driver went off the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead.