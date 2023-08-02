1 man, 1 child rescued after car wreck near Angelina County

Multiple emergency crews were on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a river about a mile passed the Angelina & Trinity County line around 6:15 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A man and child were rescued after their vehicle crashed into a river near Angelina County Wednesday night.

According to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a river about a mile passed the Angelina & Trinity County line around 6:15 p.m.

HVFD said the driver was pulled from the vehicle by Trinity County Sheriff's Office, and Allegiance medics before they arrived on the scene.

One man and one child were take to a local hospital in Lufkin to be checked out, HVFD said.