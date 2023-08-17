2-vehicle crash causes traffic on US 271, Loop 323 in Tyler

According to the Tyler Police Department, a semi-truck and small truck crash closed mutliple lanes. Crash also knocked out the signal box and lights in the area.

TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash on US 271 has closed multiple lanes at US 271 and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday evening.

According to the Tyler Police Department, a semi-truck and small truck knocked out the signal box and lights around 5 p.m.

Police said occupants of the trucks did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes are closed, police said.

HazMat was called to clean up an unknown substance leaking from the semi-truck, police said.

Once the trucks are towed out of the area and HazMat finishes cleaning the substance then the lanes will reopened again, police said.