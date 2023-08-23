4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A multi-vehicle wreck send four people to the hospital in Gun Barrel City Tuesday.
According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Officials said the force of the impact caused one vehicle to roll over several times, ending up off the roadway.
A helicopter was called due the severity of two people's injuries. The other two people were driven by an ambulance to a local hospital in Tyler, officials said.
East Main Street was closed for over an hour due to an extensive clean up that was required after the crash left a large debris.
Several emergency crews assisted in the crash such as the Gun Barrel City Fire, Gun Barrel City Police, UT EMS, PHI Air Medical annd Eustace Fire Department.
