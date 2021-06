According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved 5 vehicles and will take some time to clear.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A 5-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 has caused traffic to come to a standstill.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at mile marker 619 and will take some time to clear the scene.

The location is east of the Highway 59 exit and prior to the FM 31 exit.