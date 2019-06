NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is responding to a crash involving two semi-trucks.

The crash happened on State Loop 224 West at Farm-to-Market Road 225.

According to police, all Southbound lanes of SL 224 are shut down. TxDOT says traffic is being detoured around the crash via the exit and entry ramps.

TxDOT expects the scene to be clear at around 6 p.m.

Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes when driving to their afternoon destination.