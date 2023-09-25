DPS: Motorcyclist dead after failing to take curve safely, hitting truck in Van Zandt County

According to the investigation, a motorcyclist was driving west of FM 279 when he failed to slow down on a curve and hit a truck driving in the eastbound lane.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County Saturday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed 58-year-old Roy Lewis Woods from Ben Wheeler died on the scene of the crash on Farm to Market 279, just three miles west of Edom.

According to the investigation, Woods was driving a motorcycle west of FM 279 when he failed to slow down on a curve and hit a truck drivind in the eastbound lane.

DPS said Karla Kay Coyle, 63, from Brownsboro was driving the truck and suffered non-life threatening injuries.