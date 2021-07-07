Both directions of I-20 near Van closed after 18-wheeler hits bridge

Texas DPS, Van PD, and Van Fire are on scene. Expect delays as crews work to remove truck and deal with the spilled fuel and oil.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Both directions of Interstate 20 near Van are closed due to accidents.

According to the Van Fire Department, an 18-wheeler struck the bridge pylons for the Willow Branch Road overpass near mile marker 544.

TXDOT has evaluated the bridge and it is safe for traffic.

There are additional accidents at mile marker 545 and both lanes are closed.