13-year-old driver caused 4-vehicle crash that included school bus, authorities say

Colorado State Patrol said the accident in Boulder County occurred around 8 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl was driving the car that caused a crash involving two other vehicles and a school bus in Boulder County on Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The girl took the vehicle without her parents' knowledge and first hit two other vehicles before crashing into the bus, said CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

Four people were transported to the hospital after the crash at 8:11 a.m. at U.S. Highway 287 and Lookout Road. CSP said there were no major injuries, but one driver, a 66-year-old man, had moderate injuries.

The 13-year-old driver was released to her parents and will be cited, according to State Patrol.

One student and a driver were on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to Randy Barber with the Boulder Valley School District. The student onboard was not injured. The bus had just started its route and a second bus was dispatched to finish the route, Barber said.

Eastbound Lookout Road and southbound 287 were closed for the investigation but reopened by 11:30 a.m.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.