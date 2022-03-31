City of Tyler closing part of Cambridge Road until June

The city is asking drivers to use caution in the area and to obey all detours and signs during the construction.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2022.

Cambridge Road will be closed from March 31 until June 1.

The City of Tyler is closing Cambridge Road between South Broadway Ave. and Bishops Gate Road. This is due to construction for a new roadway and installing utilities alongside the road.

The rest of Cambridge Road is open and will not be blocked.