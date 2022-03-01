Tyler police responding to wreck at Loop 323, Old Troup Highway, no word of injuries

TYLER, Texas — There is a car wreck at the intersection of Loop 323 and Old Troup highway.
Tyler police officers and fire officials are on the scene of the car wreck across the street from Green Acres Bowling Alley. UT Health EMS is on the scene.
There is currently no word on if any of the passengers have injuries at this time. Traffic has been moved to one lane for the span of the incident. Be aware of your surroundings and drive slowly if you plan to be near the area.
This is a developing story and CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.