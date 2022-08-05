Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries of the driver of the dump truck.

A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist.

A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.

According to Longview Police Department Spokesman Brandon Thornton, a male motorcyclist had attempted to pass the dump truck but failed to do so and collided with the truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. There have been no reports of injuries of the driver of the dump truck.