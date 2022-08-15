Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure

Drivers in the area are cautioned to proceed with caution and to avoid the area if possible.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic.

At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.

Cleanup regarding the crash is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Details are limited at this time of how the crash occurred. CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.