Smith County deputy, driver OK in head-on collision from Sunday

The collision was investigated by the Tyler Police Department, where Williams was issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

Both a Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver that were involved in a head-on collision on Aug. 20 have been released from medical care.

At 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, a SCSO deputy was driving westbound on WNW Loop 323 when a vehicle, without headlights, was headed eastbound in the deputy's lane.

The deputy veered out of the lane at the last second to avoid a full head-on collision with the other vehicle, but still collided on the front left part of their respective vehicles, the preliminary report states.

According to SCSO spokesperson Larry Christian, the deputy was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle without headlights, identified as Dorethy Williams, 79, was treated and released for minor injuries at a different local hospital.