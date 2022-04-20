Dolores St. at New Copeland Dr. in Tyler to be closed for 2 weeks

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes going north and south on Paluxy Drive or South Broadway Avenue during the construction period.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in April 2022.

New Copeland Road is set to be closed at Dolores Street in the City of Tyler.

Dolores Street, located between E. Reick Road and E. Grande Blvd., will be closed for utility installation starting on Monday, April 25. This installation will last for two weeks.