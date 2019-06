PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 79 in Panola County.

According to DPS, the crash happened on U.S. 79 near Farm-to-Market Road 9.

DPS says there is at least one person dead.

Crews are working to clear the scene for traffic. Drivers should avoid the area during their afternoon commute.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.