1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

Officials said Stephen F. Sherman, 59, was pronounced dead after his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado drove off the roadway, hit a culvert and rolled over.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County Sunday night.

Stephen F. Sherman, 59, was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Farm to Market 269, just three miles south of Pickton, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The investigation indicates Sherman was driving northbound on FM 269 in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle drove off the roadway. Police said Sherman hit a culvert and rolled over.